Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. 112,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,885. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $73,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.