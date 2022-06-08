Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 94,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,053 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.