DigitalBits (XDB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $774,495.00

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 0% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $155.18 million and $774,495.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00191891 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004335 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001159 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.00332816 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.