Digitalcoin One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $94,087.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,153.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.31 or 0.05924025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00202801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00615279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.00583997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070365 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004277 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,003,168 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

