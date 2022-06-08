Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) to report sales of $713.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.92 million and the lowest is $709.48 million. Diversey posted sales of $650.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversey will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Diversey’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of Diversey stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 585,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Diversey has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,904,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after buying an additional 465,667 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,660,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

