DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading Down 6.5%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.33. Approximately 4,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $162,506. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

