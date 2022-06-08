DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading Down 6.5%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.33. Approximately 4,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.
BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11.
In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $162,506. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
