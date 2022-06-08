Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

