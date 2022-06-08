Donut (DONUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141,994.22

Donut (DONUT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $141,994.22 and $1,445.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00228138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00431379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

