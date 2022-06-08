DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Down 0.8%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). Approximately 15,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 217,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £37.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.55.
About DP Poland (LON:DPP)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.