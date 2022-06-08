Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.43

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.43 and last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 497189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.77.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

