DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

DXC traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. 1,209,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

