eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells $174,202.35 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

