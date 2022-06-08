Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,301. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 387,609 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

