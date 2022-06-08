Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,750.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $20,750.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00196856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00396525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

