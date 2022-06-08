Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.40

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and traded as low as $15.90. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 33,900 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBKDY. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($38.71) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.5604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

