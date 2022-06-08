Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $318.80

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.80 ($3.99) and traded as low as GBX 318 ($3.98). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 319 ($4.00), with a volume of 114,935 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Essentra from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 365 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The firm has a market cap of £981.99 million and a PE ratio of 36.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 318.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $2.00. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

