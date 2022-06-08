Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 34,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

EVLO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 208,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,864. The company has a market cap of $132.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

