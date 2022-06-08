Exeedme Price Tops $0.0871 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $704,538.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00231189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00416997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars.

