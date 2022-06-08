Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSM. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 8,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.45.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

