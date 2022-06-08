Financial Analysis: CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) & Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

39.6% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clipper Realty and CTO Realty Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $122.73 million 1.09 -$7.59 million ($0.43) -19.39 CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.45 $27.61 million $3.20 19.84

CTO Realty Growth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clipper Realty and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.87%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Clipper Realty pays out -88.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTO Realty Growth pays out 135.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -5.00% -8.46% -0.51% CTO Realty Growth 30.72% 5.45% 3.12%

Risk & Volatility

Clipper Realty has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.