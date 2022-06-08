Finxflo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,586.00 (FXF)

Finxflo (FXF) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Finxflo has a market capitalization of $789,720.25 and approximately $117,586.00 worth of Finxflo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Finxflo has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Finxflo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.76 or 0.99977660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Finxflo (FXF) is a coin. Finxflo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,476,590 coins. Finxflo’s official Twitter account is @finxflo

According to CryptoCompare, “FinxFlo (FXF) is a global crypto brokerage designed to help traders access the best prices with an unparalleled level of transparency and efficiency. By aggregating offers from the world’s leading exchanges, FXF helps to eliminate market distortions and achieve the optimum buy or sell price for all orders. “

