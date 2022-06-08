First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. First Financial reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million.

THFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. 1,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $551.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

