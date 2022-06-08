Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

FIVE stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,656. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.27.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.