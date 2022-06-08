Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.67

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 159540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $99,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,913 shares of company stock valued at $778,365. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Five Point by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

