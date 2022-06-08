Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of FLR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. 30,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,022. Fluor has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fluor by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fluor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
