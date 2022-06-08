Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. 30,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,022. Fluor has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fluor by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fluor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

