Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRHLF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of FRHLF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,686. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

