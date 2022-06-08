Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $25.30 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $107,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $126,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,255.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,940 shares of company stock valued at $508,438. 36.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

