Function X Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $105.46 million and $1.01 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,141.74 or 1.00032426 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00028998 BTC.
  • dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003250 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001565 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017368 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.
  • CloudChat (CC) traded 110.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000929 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

