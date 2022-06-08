Function X Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $105.46 million and $1.01 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

