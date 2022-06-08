Fundamental Research Analysts Give Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) a C$10.95 Price Target

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) received a C$10.95 target price from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.87. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$9.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.07.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

