FY2022 EPS Estimates for EVgo, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for EVgo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EVgo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $46,425,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $28,720,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $32,188,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

