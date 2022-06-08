FY2022 EPS Estimates for EVgo, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for EVgo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EVgo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.
Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $46,425,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $28,720,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $32,188,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EVgo (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
