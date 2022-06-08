GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for GameStop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

GameStop stock opened at $146.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of -1.07. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $344.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 11,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GameStop by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GameStop by 477.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 24.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 83,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

