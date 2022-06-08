Gazit Globe (TSE:GZT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.66

Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT – Get Rating) (NYSE:GZT)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.66 and traded as low as C$11.00. Gazit Globe shares last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -376.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18.
Gazit Globe Company Profile (TSE:GZT)
See Also
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.