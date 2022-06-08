Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $37,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

