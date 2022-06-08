Global Cryptocurrency One Day Trading Volume Tops $305.00 (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) traded 662% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 658.7% against the dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $305.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00204713 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

