GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s previous close.
GFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.
NASDAQ:GFS opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,767,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
