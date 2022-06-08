Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives C$4.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.33.

FOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.75. 49,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,734. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$1.56 and a one year high of C$10.89. The stock has a market cap of C$131.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.97.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

