Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on GHM. Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.
Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $7.75 on Monday. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.
About Graham (Get Rating)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
