Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GHM. Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $7.75 on Monday. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

