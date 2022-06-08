GXChain Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $40.12 million and $25,964.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000267 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000204 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,942,327 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

