Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($32.52).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($37.34) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Halma stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,196.75 ($27.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,924. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,014 ($25.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,270 ($40.98). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,352.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,574.96. The company has a market capitalization of £8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($31.77), for a total value of £912.60 ($1,143.61).

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

