Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.26).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Harbour Energy stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 380.60 ($4.77). The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,235. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 467.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 413.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 41.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

