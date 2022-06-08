Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 497,956 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,158,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.