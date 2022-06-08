HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Achieves $604,508.16

HempCoin (THC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 60.1% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $604,508.16 and $181.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,255.41 or 0.99951014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00016551 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 122.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,406,877 coins and its circulating supply is 266,271,727 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

