HiCoin Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (XHI)

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. HiCoin has a market cap of $463,050.22 and approximately $37,355.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HiCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

