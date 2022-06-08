Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,468.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,468.33 ($30.93).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIK shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.33) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($36.34) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.91), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($685,037.89).

HIK traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,650.50 ($20.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,869.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,015.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,631.50 ($20.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,703 ($33.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.