HilleVax, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLVX) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 8th

HilleVax’s (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 8th. HilleVax had issued 11,765,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,005,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During HilleVax’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HLVX stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

