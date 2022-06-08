HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. HollyGold has a total market cap of $676,109.37 and $204,773.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HollyGold has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00196908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00397304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029897 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,450,128 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

