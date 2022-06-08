Honest (HNST) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Honest (HNST) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $12,377.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00231189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00416997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00029878 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

