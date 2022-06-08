Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $194.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,410. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.71. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.93.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 297.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

