Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $21.24

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $19.68. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNP. StockNews.com raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

Huaneng Power International ( NYSE:HNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

