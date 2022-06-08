Hydra Price Reaches $4.01 on Top Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Hydra has a total market cap of $34.51 million and $277,809.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00013226 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00233631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00428642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029926 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,103,606 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

